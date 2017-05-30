Sources: Suspected Maui con artist being tied to cross-country crime spree

An Australian national who's behind bars on Maui is suspected of swindling people across the country.

The alleged con artist is now facing theft and fraud charges, but those could be just the beginning.

Sources say Adam Nettlefold moved frequently to avoid being caught.

Maui police say he goes by the names of John Adam Peter Christian Nettlefold, Christian Lawson, and William Atlan.

The 33-year-old was arrested by Maui police last week at his Wailea home on multiple counts of credit card theft, identity fraud, and forgery.

Police say detectives began investigating him in early May after receiving information that he was using a false identity and was involved in financial and identity crimes.

It's unclear exactly what he was doing, but there are multiple complaints posted on the internet with people claiming he has conned them.

His own website describes him as a business professional in the advertising industry. Another site says he is an image consultant at Idol Image Consulting in Australia.

But in internet forums, apparent victims try to warn the public about Nettlefold. Some say one of his schemes involve Bitcoins, the internet currency.

"It's electronic money. It's nothing you can hold in your hands," said cyber-security specialist Chris Duque.

Duque describes Bitcoin as a virtual currency that is virtually untraceable and frequently used in crime.

“The disadvantage is that … electronic money is not tangible. So there's a trust factor involved that when I'm buying it from the broker and I’m giving him couple hundred dollars in real money and he's giving me electronic money, and I see the numbers, is that really money in there," Duque said.

Maui police say more charges are expected, They're asking anyone who has been contacted by Nettlefold to call them.

Nettlefold is being held without bail on an immigration detainer. His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

