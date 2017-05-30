Kamokuna lava hose crusts over, flow beneath the surface continues

KILAUEA, BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow)- The gushing Kamokuna lava hose on the Big Island at Kilauea’s ocean entry has cooled off and turned into rock, but that's not stopping the flow of lava beneath the surface.
According to geologists, the come-and-go lava tube is completely crusted over, but active lava continues to flow inside the tube.
This beneath the surface activity is helping to grow the delta, which collapsed on May 3rd. The active lava flow is building on the southeastern end of the delta.
Scientists observed a growing number of narrow cracks in the delta, which run parallel to the sea cliff. This is a sign that the land around the lava flow is unstable.