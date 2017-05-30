Kamokuna lava hose crusts over, flow beneath the surface continues

A day after the Coast Guard established a new restricted zone around the Big Island's Kamokuna ocean entry, a new video shows kayakers getting dangerously close to the popular molten lava "firehose."

On May 3, Kilauea Volcano's Kamokuna lava delta, which had been growing since late March, collapsed.

Should the safety zone around Kamokuna, where lava on the Big Island is pouring into the ocean, be permanent? That’s what the U.S. Coast Guard wants to know.

Coast Guard seeks input on whether lava safety zone should be permanent

By Victoria Cuba and Pono Suganuma

KILAUEA, BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow)- The gushing Kamokuna lava hose on the Big Island at Kilauea’s ocean entry has cooled off and turned into rock, but that's not stopping the flow of lava beneath the surface.

According to geologists, the come-and-go lava tube is completely crusted over, but active lava continues to flow inside the tube.

This beneath the surface activity is helping to grow the delta, which collapsed on May 3rd. The active lava flow is building on the southeastern end of the delta.

Scientists observed a growing number of narrow cracks in the delta, which run parallel to the sea cliff. This is a sign that the land around the lava flow is unstable.

Earlier in the year, Coast Guard officials implemented a temporary safety zone around the active lava entry point to protect mariners and lava viewers. The temporary ban will last until September, but officials are considering making the restrictions permanent.

