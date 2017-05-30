Formers UH defensive back Rogers signs with CFL's Alouettes

Former University of Hawaii defensive back Jalen Rogers had interest from several NFL teams leading up to last month's NFL Draft, but it didn't lead to a contract, at least not in the United States. Rogers joined the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League over the weekend.

The Tucson, Arizona native spent three season at UH starting 21 games at cornerback, including all 14 last year. Rogers led the Rainbow Warriors with four interceptions and was fifth on the team in total tackles.

Rogers is the sixth player from last year's Warriors roster to get an opportunity in pro football, and the first outside of the NFL.

