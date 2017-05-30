Kailua graduate named state Gatorade Hawaii Baseball Player of the Year

By: Victoria Cuba

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now) - A recent Kailua High School graduate has been named the 2016-17 Gatorade Hawaii Baseball Player of the Year.

Joey Cantillo, 17, is the first Surfrider student to be chosen for this award, which recognizes student athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and character both on and off the field.

"It's pretty humbling,” said Cantillo. “It's pretty amazing to know that all my hard work paid off. I'm grateful and I'm blessed.”

The left-handed pitcher and first baseman led the Surfriders to the Division I quarterfinals with a 14-4 record this past season. He posted a 5-1 record with 71 strikeouts in 45.2 innings, ranking him as the state’s No. 2 recruit for the Class of 2017 by the scouting website Perfect Game.

“Joey Cantillo is the hardest working baseball player that I have coached in the 19 years that I have been the head coach at Kailua High School,” said Kailua head coach Corey Ishigo. “He is very committed to baseball and will do whatever it takes to improve his game.”

Cantillo is also a National Honor Society member, maintaining a 3.92 GPA throughout his time in school. He also volunteered as a youth baseball coach for the local Special Olympics.

He has committed to playing baseball for the University of Kentucky Wildcats this fall – provided he doesn't get drafted in the major leagues first.

As the winner of the award, Cantillo will get to donate a $1,000 grant to a national or local sports organization of his choice.

“I worked really hard for this. I had a lot of support from family, friends, coaches,” said Cantillo. “It's humbling, but I still have a lot of work to do. Whatever happens, happens."

He is atumoatically entered as finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award, which will be announced in June.

For more information on the program or to track the awards, visit www.gatorade.com/poy.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.