As North Korea threat grows, US successfully tests missile defense

Amid rising tensions with North Korea, the United States on Tuesday completed a successful test of a missile defense program in the Pacific.

With less than 5,000 miles separating North Korea and Hawaii, the test is seen as an important deterrent to foreign threats.

"This system is vitally important to the defense of our homeland, and this test demonstrates that we have a capable, credible deterrent against a very real threat," Vice Adm. Jim Syring, director of the Pentagon agency in charge of developing the defense system.

If the test had failed, some would have undoubtedly questioned the effectiveness of the nation's missile defense program.

There have been failures of the system before.

Before Tuesday, the Pentagon has tested the system nine times, four of which were successful. (The last successful test was in June 2014.)

Despite Tuesday's victory, there are still doubts about the United States' ability to effectively defend the nation.

The missile defense program has yet to prove successful against missiles that can deploy decoys.

In addition to the missile interceptors, however, the Pentagon said it has other more reliable options of defense, including the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, which was deployed to South Korea this year.

Tuesday's test took place over the Pacific Ocean. A missile was fired from Kwajalein Atoll and then intercepted by a rocket launched from a base in California.

Officially known as the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, the Pentagon likens the defensive tactic to hitting a bullet with a bullet. With congressional support, the Pentagon is increasing by the end of this year the number of deployed interceptors, based in California and Alaska, to 44 from the current total of 36.

The test comes as North Korea continues to conduct missile tests of its own. The latest test was of a short-range ballistic missile, which landed in the Sea of Japan on Monday.

Military experts say while Tuesday’s test doesn’t prove a defense against North Korea’s missiles, it does provide concrete progress for the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

