State urges residents to get vaccinated as number of mumps cases soars

As the number of mumps cases soars, state officials are urging all residents born in or after 1957 to confirm they're vaccinated.

State Health Department officials announced 16 new cases of mumps Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 81 this year.

That's more than double the total seen over the last 10 years.

Last year, Hawaii saw just 10 cases of mumps.

The cases announced Thursday include adults and children; none of the patients required hospitalization.

"The DOH is recommending all adults born in or after 1957, without evidence of immunity to mumps, who cannot verify previous MMR vaccination, should receive at least one MMR vaccine dose," the Health Department said, in a news release. "Individuals with only one documented MMR dose, are strongly encouraged to consider receiving a second MMR vaccine dose."

Hawaii has seen an influx of mumps cases since March, when the DOH was made aware of nine people with the viral infection.

The last time Hawaii had such an active year was 2001, Health Department officials said.

In December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the country was in the midst of its worst mumps outbreak in a decade.

Mumps is highly contagious; symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite.

Some people with mumps have very mild or no symptoms. The disease is not considered life-threatening, but there are some lasting side effects, including the swelling of salivary glands and swollen jaws.

Patients suspected or diagnosed with mumps should self-isolate, the Health Department said, and avoid going out and exposing others for nine days after getting a tender, swollen jaw.

People who have been exposed to mumps and are not vaccinated should not attend school, work or travel from day 12 through day 25 after exposure, the Health Department said.

Two doses of the mumps vaccine is 88 percent effective in protecting against the disease.

For more information on where to get vaccinated, click here or call the Aloha United Way referral line at 211.

