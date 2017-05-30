Number of cases of mumps statewide soars; officials urge the sick to stay home

Some 18 new cases of mumps have been confirmed statewide, bringing the total number of cases so far this year to 172.

The state Health Department said 12 of the new cases were on Oahu, four are on Kauai and two are on the Big Island.

“The important thing for people to remember is to keep their germs to themselves,” said Ronald Balajadia, state Immunization Branch chief. “We encourage the public to stay home when sick, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing, wash their hands frequently and make sure they are fully vaccinated.”

In 2016, Hawaii saw just 10 cases of mumps.

Mumps is highly contagious; symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite.

As the number of mumps cases soars this year, state officials are urging all residents born in or after 1957 to confirm they're vaccinated.

Two doses of the vaccine are 88 percent effective against mumps.

Hawaii has seen an influx of mumps cases since March, when the DOH was made aware of nine people with the viral infection. In December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the country was in the midst of its worst mumps outbreak in a decade.

Some people with mumps have very mild or no symptoms. The disease is not considered life-threatening, but there are some lasting side effects, including the swelling of salivary glands and swollen jaws.

Patients suspected or diagnosed with mumps should self-isolate, the Health Department said, and avoid going out and exposing others for nine days after getting a tender, swollen jaw.

People who have been exposed to mumps and are not vaccinated should not attend school, work or travel from day 12 through day 25 after exposure, the Health Department said.

For more information on where to get vaccinated, click here or call the Aloha United Way referral line at 211.

