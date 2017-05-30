New mumps cases bring statewide total to 65

State health department officials on Tuesday announced seven new cases of mumps, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 65 this year.

Health officials said six of those cases involved Oahu residents and one case involved a Kauai resident. These include children and adults whose infection is linked to other cases on Oahu.

None of the patients required hospitalization.

Hawaii has seen an influx of mumps cases since March, when the DOH was made aware of nine people with the viral infection.

The last time Hawaii had such an active year was 2001. At least 10 DOE schools have also been reportedly affected by mumps cases.

In December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the country was in the midst of its worst mumps outbreak in a decade.

Mumps is highly contagious; symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Some people with mumps have very mild or no symptoms. The disease is not considered life-threatening, but there are some lasting side effects, including the swelling of salivary glands and swollen jaws.

The DOH has said they are expecting to see a continued increase in reported cases as the disease spreads.

For more information on where to get vaccinated, click here.

