Accused suspect in Punchbowl armed robbery faces judge

A man accused in a brazen armed robbery earlier this month made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Police arrested 30-year-old Kahoku Tampos earlier this month after he and two other suspects posed as police officers and entered a Punchbowl apartment.

Police say Tampos entered the Kamamalu Avenue apartment with the other suspects and assaulted the residents inside, reportedly tying them up and sexually assaulting one of the victims.

He’s being charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping, burglary, fourth-degree sexual assault and impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

CrimeStoppers issued a notice a few days after, saying three males went to the apartment, knocked on the door and claimed to be police officers. When the residents opened the door, they were bound with duct tape and had their property taken at gunpoint.

Police also captured another suspect, 25-year-old Anthony Riley, after multiple tips helped identify him.

The third suspect has yet to be apprehended. He's described as being in his 30s, about 5-foot-6, 160 pounds and having black hair.

If you have any information on the third suspect call CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300.

