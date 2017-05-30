Maui ACO: Under-staffing and Overcrowding Puts Lives at Risk

It's no secret that jails in the state of Hawaii are badly over crowded. It's something even Nolan Espinda, the Director of the State's Department of Public Safety, readily admits.

But for the first time, a prison guard speaks publicly about the dire conditions for inmates and officers.

The Adult Corrections Officer (ACO) from the Maui Community Corrections Center who spoke with Hawaii News Now on the condition of anonymity said its not just an issue of jail overcrowding, but also an issue of ACO understaffing. It's a situation so unsafe, the guard says, that many ACO's believe their lives are in jeopardy.

"It's only a matter of time before somebody loses their life. It is." the Guard said.



"If you go to the male modules -- that's Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta; Alpha and Bravo you have your control man, who sits in the control box, and then you have a rover. You're supposed to have a floor (Guard) which would give you three, but you're only getting the two. And that's one rover to upwards of 90 to 95 men."

The guard says administration and the MCCC warden are aware of understaffing and dangerous working conditions, but haven't done anything to solve the problems.

"They know, they know. What has the response been? Nothing, that's how it is." the Guard said.

The state Director of Public Safety says managers face difficult decisions about where to station ACOs depending on how many show up to work on any given day. But as for lives of guards being at risk, Director Espinda disagrees.



"We are staffed at our institutions in conjunction with union agreements. We are often left at the mercy of staff attendance. We do the best we can to accommodate the needs of the institution while keeping the operation safe and secure. I think its an over dramatization to assume that a death may occur because of any particular condition that's going on. I think we run a very good and safe jails and prisons in Hawaii and should be proud of that operation." Espinda said.



In January, the ACLU formally asked the Department of Justice to investigate, what it calls, unconstitutional conditions and overcrowding in Hawaii prisons and jails. It says MCCC is the worst.

"One of the ones we get the most complaints about, and if you just look at the numbers, one of the most overcrowded ones is MCCC. Its almost double the capacity it was originally built for." Mateo Caballero, the Legal Director of the ACLU of Hawaii said. "Cells that were designed to hold two people, sometimes have four or five in them, very unsanitary conditions, not adequate medical staff, not enough guards."

The Public Safety Director disagrees that conditions are unconstitutional, but agrees they need to change.

"Overcrowding in and of itself is not an unconstitutional condition." Espinda said. "I think the collection of complaints made by the ACLU come from a certain perspective and I respect that I take that as an opportunity to improve everyday. We are grossly overcrowded. I have rang that emergency bell on three different occasions at three different legislative sessions."

Senator Will Espero says as bad as it may be on Maui, Oahu Community Correctional Center is the priority for improvement.



"I've been in OCCC. I've seen some of those cells. Some of them look like they're for animals. They're that small with the bars." Senator Espero said.

Caballero says the situation across the state when it comes to overcrowding is inhumane and jeopardizes the goal of rehabilitating Hawaii's incarcerated.

"As you look at the big picture, hopefully the purpose of incarceration should be to rehabilitate people. To make sure when you come out a better person and you will not commit another crime. By the way we're treating the prisoners right now, there's no way that's going to happen."

The guard we spoke with agrees. But points to understaffing as being as much of a problem as overcrowding. "They have the right to be safe, secure, fed, given medical care, treatment, and to be treated like human beings, and that's policy, that's department policy, that's our job, we're supposed to do that but we really can't do all of that if we're now in a position if we're outnumbered, were overcrowded, it's stress and its dangerous."

"Having adequate guards, having good space, overcrowding is a danger, yes, to guards, but to prisoners as well, to be honest to ourselves because everyone right now that is in prison or jail is going to come out and so the questions is how do we want that person to come out." Caballero said.

Director Espinda says to alleviate overcrowding there needs to be a combination of alternatives to incarceration as well as additional beds. In fact, the Director says DPS will soon be additional bed space to jails on Kauai, Maui, and Hilo.

"We try to do innovative things like maximize the amount of out of cell time, reducing the number of hours that they need to spend confined in those cells in tight quarters. But like I've said, and like we freely admit, through the years, its a challenge." Espinda said. "We've been granted 8 million dollars this year to begin our plans towards moving all of the female population out of OCCC to the women's facility. These things will all address all of the population problems we are having across the state."

But as for the guard we spoke with, their message for Espinda is: "I would tell him that he really needs to take a hard look at his line staff and start looking at how he can treat them better, show some concern, ask the hard question -- why don't people want to be at work because lets face it, its been in the news before, we have a issue with attendance but no one has ever looked at why. He needs to do that."

The guard said, "I would like to see the Director and his staff stop trying to balance the budget off of our security. That needs to stop. He needs to start taking care of his people."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.