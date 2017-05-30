14 things you may not have known about 'Moana' star Auli'i Cravalho

Kamehameha Schools student Auli'i Cravalho has been in the public spotlight ever since she was cast as the lead in Disney's animated film Moana.

After the film's debut, she performed the hit song "How Far I'll Go" at the Academy Awards and recently sung the Star-Spangled Banner on national television. She's been featured on the news dozens of times over the past two years ... but how well do you really know Cravalho?

Take a look at what the star of the upcoming NBC drama Rise had to say during a recent question-and-answer session on Reddit.

She's has plenty of intellectual pursuits outside of acting.

"I'm really interested in microbiology, and law! The possibilities after graduating from high school are endless."

Even though Moana was animated, she still get's recognized in public.

"The response to our film has been so wonderful and positive, and I'm always surprised and grateful when I am recognized as the voice of Moana."

She looks up to her Moana co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson...

"My favorite part (about doing the movie with him) would have to have been during our press tour, he was so kind and sort of a mentor that I could look to for help."

...and her favorite scene in the movie is one of his funniest lines.

"'Blow dart in my butt cheek.'"

She has a favorite meme ... but that's none of our business.

"Kermit. Sipping tea. Dishing the tea."

She also has a favorite spot to grab a plate lunch...

"Definitely Hamburger Steak. Rainbow Drive-In. YUMMEH."

...a favorite breakfast food...

"WAFFLES WAFFLES WAFFLLEEEES."

...a favorite kind of pizza...

"Pineapple. I'm a total 'Pineapple on Pizza' kind of person."

...and her favorite Disney movie should come as no surprise.

"I might be a little biased, but I'd say it's pretty high up there."

Her favorite Disney princess growing up was a lot like Moana.

"Mulan was my favorite Disney Princess growing up. I recognized from a young age that she was breaking gender roles, and I also really loved that she had a talking dragon as a friend."

She knows that fame comes with a price.

"I've had once in a life time opportunities and experiences, and I've also missed family functions and friend's birthdays. I think keeping an open mind is really important for any type of success."

She was already acting like a veteran actor on the set of Moana – her debut on the big screen.

"There were more than a few parts I ad libbed. I have a natural tendency to make weird flabbergasted noises and somehow they worked with the film!"

She very aware of what it meant to become Disney's first Polynesian princess.

"It's so important to have heroines our younger generation can look up to. I know being 16 myself, I look up to Moana as well!"

Finally, she has some life advice we all should follow.

"As of right now, my life motto is stay grounded and stay appreciative. I think it's something I can always work on, so it'll grow with me over time."

