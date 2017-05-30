Honolulu tests rail car on track for first time

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

The Associated Press

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (AP) - Honolulu rail officials are testing a rail car on the partly-built elevated guideway for the first time.

They're taking the rail car for a ride Tuesday, towing it between the Waipahu Transit Center and the West Loch Station. The goal is to make sure there's enough clearance along the rail line for the train and there are no obstacles in its path.

About half of the railway, or 10 miles, has been built so far.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit project has spent about $2.6 billion total, including more than $700 million in federal dollars.

But the rail project faces a funding shortfall estimated at $1.5 billion to $3 billion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.