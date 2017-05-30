WATCH: Momoa joins New Zealand fighters for Maori haka

Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa is taking some time away from the filming of his Aquaman movie to lend some support to mixed martial arts star Mark "The Super Samoan" Hunt.

Momoa, currently filming the comic book adaptation in Australia, joined a group of MMA fighters to perform a Maori haka for Hunt, who is preparing for a fight next month.

The Aquaman film is slated for release on December 21, 2018.

