Repeat Sand Island thief caught on camera -- with no pants

Police are looking for an alleged thief who hit a Sand Island business two times -- most recently, while only wearing a tank top.

Security cameras filmed the man, who's believed to be in his 20s and about 5-foot-9.

The man apparently stole from the business in early May, taking an estimated $6,000 worth of product.

In that first appearance, he was wearing a Hello Kitty backpack and Teva sandals.

Following the theft, the business increased security. But that did not keep the man away.

He returned on May 27 wearing nothing but a tank top.

Police are investigating.

