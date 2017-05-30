'Kino and the King' offers deeper glimpse of Hawaii’s past

Oahu native Jen Angeli, announces her debut novel 'KINO and the KING' out in May, followed by a launch party in June.

Kino Kahele was hoping for a mobile device but instead receives a shimmery rock as a present – given to her by her grandmother. She tells Kino the stone is filled with mana, the lifeblood of the islands. It had been passed down for generations specifically for Kino on her twelfth birthday – to help her find her destiny.

To keep her rock from bullies, Kino hides in the grass hut at Bishop Museum and drops her special stone into a conch shell. With a flash of bright light, she is transported to 1825, just five years after the missionaries arrived in Hawaii.

She meets an eleven-year-old boy, weeks before he is crowned Kamehameha III. Together, they go on a journey around Oahu, gathering the four items a kahuna said she needed to fulfill her destiny and return home.

'KINO and the KING' is a novel filled with Hawaiian history, customs, language, and lore. Based on real people, places, and events, both historical and current, the story educates as it entertains. Written for middle grade, it’s an enjoyable read for kids and adults alike.

“When I was in high school, I picked up HAWAII by James Michener. It was illuminating to read a book that I could relate to, because it featured places, events, and things that were familiar,” said the author, Jen Angeli. “I learned so much about the place I grew up in, and the story truly came to life for me. I wanted to share that feeling with my fellow islanders, while showing visitors a different side to Hawaii that they wouldn’t experience on any tour, so I wrote this book.

'KINO and the KING' is due out on ebook platforms Amazon Kindle and Barnes and Noble at the end of May, and the paperback will make it’s debut on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Bishop Museum.

From 11am - 2pm, the first 200 people who buy the book at the event will receive a free pass to the museum. There will be live music, activities, and giveaways. Jen Angeli, will be on-hand to sign books.

Jen grew up on Oahu and graduated from St. Francis High School in the 80’s. She now lives in Pearl City with her dog Bella, teaches mindful yoga and Belly Button Healing in Honolulu, and fosters dogs for the Hawaiian Humane Society.

