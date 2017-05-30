Parking rates could increase in Honolulu to fund rail

A polarizing measure that would convert hundreds of free spaces in Waikiki into paid parking, double the hourly rate and extend the time required to feed the meter will be voted on for final approval before the Honolulu City Council Tuesday morning.

A polarizing measure that would convert hundreds of free spaces in Waikiki into paid parking, double the hourly rate and extend the time required to feed the meter will be voted on for final approval before the Honolulu City Council Tuesday morning.

Council committee to vote on proposal that would increase parking rates in Waikiki

Council committee to vote on proposal that would increase parking rates in Waikiki

The Honolulu City Council is considering increasing parking prices and enforcement hours in an effort to raise $4 million for its rail project.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the City Council is scheduled to make a final decision on the bill during its June 7 meeting. Some parking rates in Waikiki and at downtown metered stalls could double in price under the proposal.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has written the proposal to combat the rail project being massively over budget. The estimated price tag for the project has increased from about $5 billion in late 2014 to as much as $10 billion today.

Caldwell is calling on the city to have more "skin in the game" to fund the rail, but some residents are not excited about the parking changes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.