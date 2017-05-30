Billy V: Manchester benefit concert; Jason Momoa's Haka; Bethany Hamilton

Plans are in the works for Ariana Grande to perform again in Manchester this Sunday. The "One Love Manchester" charity concert will benefit the victims of the concert attack nearly two weeks ago.

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa performed the traditional Maori Haka with members of Auckland's Ultimate Fighting Championship team.

From the Outerknown Fiji Women's Pro: top story was the amazing performance from Wildcard Bethany Hamilton

She defeated reigning World Surf League (WSL) Champion Tyler Wright from Australia and Kauai's Tatiana Weston-Webb in Round1 Heat 3.

