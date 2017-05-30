Suspected arsonist in Hawaii Kai brush fires arrested

HONOLULU (AP) - Police have arrested an East Honolulu man suspected of starting brush fire in Hawaii Kai.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (http://bit.ly/2qxdFkl ) today that the man was arrested Monday at the scene of the fire on suspicion of second-degree arson.

Honolulup Police Department District 7 Lt. Michael Nakada says his district's detectives and officers have been investigating numerous suspicious brush fires in the Kamilonui Valley area, and will handle the case.

The Honolulu Fire Department has responded to more than a dozen brush fires in the area since January. Department officials deemed the fires suspicious last week, asking the public to report any suspicious activities.

