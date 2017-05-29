Titans' Mariota makes debut on NFL's player-voted 'Top 100' list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has been named one of the NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2017,' a distinction voted on exclusively by professional football players from around the league.

The list, a new portion of which is revealed every Monday during a segment on the NFL Network, slots the Saint Louis School graduate as the 50th-best player in the NFL. It is the first appearance on the list for Mariota, who is currently preparing for his third NFL season.

QB Marcus Mariota makes his debut on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/T2LRcKZqJm — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 30, 2017

The ranking places him one spot behind Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney but ahead of Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck, who leads the offense of the division rival Indianapolis Colts.

Mariota also ranked ahead of Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, who was drafted ahead of Mariota in the 2015 NFL Draft, and such household names as Dolphins lineman Ndamukong Suh (55) and Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (60).

A year ago, Panthers QB Cam Newton (1), Patriots QB Tom Brady (2) and Texans lineman J.J. Watt (3) were ranked by their peers as the top players in the NFL.

