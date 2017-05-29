WATCH: Cravalho sings 'Star Spangled Banner' at National Memorial Day Concert

Aulii Cravalho, the Kamehameha Schools student and one of Hawaii's fastest-rising stars, sang the national anthem in honor of America's fallen military members in Washington, D.C. yesterday.

The 'Moana' actress performed the "Star-Spangled Banner" on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol as part of the 28th Annual National Memorial Day Concert, which aired on PBS.

Cravalho is next slated to star in an NBC drama called 'Rise,' which centers around a high school drama club. The series is set to premiere this fall on KHNL.

