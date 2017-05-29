No offseason on the recruiting trail for Rolo and the Rainbow Warriors

It may be the offseason for the Rainbow Warriors, but for Nick Rolovich and his coaching staff, the grind doesn't stop. Rolo and company are still busy as ever hitting the recruiting trail, finding the next generation of 'Bows. This time which a special emphasis on the talent right in UH's backyard.

On signing day this past February Rolovich said he was excited about the talent the Rainbow Warriors were welcoming to Manoa - but couldn't deny he was a bit disappointed in the lack of local talent opting to stay home and play for the 'bows. Now in his second recruiting season as head coach, Rolovich and his assistant coaches are going full court press when it comes to recruiting the islands in an attempt to keep some of Hawaii's finest in the 50th state.

"The question is, who wants to be the trendsetter? Who wants to be the guy? Who's going to be the Vince Manuwai? Who's going to be the Jesse Sapolu? Who's going to be the guy that says 'I'm from Hawaii, I love Hawaii.'?" said Rolovich. "I think [Craig Stutzmann] especially, and Chris [Naeole], not to have a local recruit, they took it personally and they're on a mission."

Due to NCAA recruiting restrictions on head coaches visiting high schools, that mission requires coordination within the Rainbow Warriors' coaching staff.

"Chris [Naeole] has a section. Jacob Yoro has a section. Stutz has a section. They're kind of the commanders of those schools," said Rolovich. "But, inside of those sections all of our other coaches have a school or two that they can go to - that they're supposed to go to the first and last week of recruiting. So, they all also see Brian Smith, or Abe [Elimimian] or Legi [Suiaunoa] coming through."

The second step in recruiting, which begins this week, allows Rolovich to be more involved. That's when Division I coaches are allowed to participate in up to 10 days of camps. This year, changes in rules surrounding satellite camps have given more control back to UH when it comes to who can coach the same local recruits that the 'bows are vying for.

"For us locally, if people want to come work with a kid at camp they got to come to our camp. We're in charge of our camp and who comes and who doesn't come," said Rolovich. "So, right now USC and Washington are coming. There are other schools that are trying to come. But, are they coming? Is that going to hurt us locally? You have to take that all into consideration. It gives us at UH a little more control of who's on our campus coaching our local kids."

University of Utah has also been added to UH's Elite Camp, which will be held on June 9th and 10th.

