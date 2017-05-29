Fatal motorcycle accident closes Highway 11 in Ocean View area o - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Fatal motorcycle accident closes Highway 11 in Ocean View area of Hawaii Island

Police officials on Hawaii Island have closed Highway 11 between the 69 and 70 mile markers while they investigate a fatal motorcycle accident.

Authorities say both lanes of the highway have been closed because of the ongoing investigation.

Witnesses who say they saw the crash claims a group of motorcyclists were traveling at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone prior to the accident. 

