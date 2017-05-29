Habilitat hosts its 17th Annual lu‘au, auction, & benefit concert

Habilitat, the non-profit long term addiction treatment center, announces its 17th Annual Lu‘au, Auction and Benefit Concert on June 3, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The all-day event at Kualoa Ranch will feature O‘ahu’s largest lu‘au with an expected 2,000 guests, a traditional silent and live auction featuring over 600 items and a live concert with performances from TAIMANE GARDNER, PENI DEAN, MOKE BOY, and MALU PRODUCTIONS.

“Our silent auction is one of the largest in the state,” says Jeff Nash, Habilitat Executive Director, “and a significant portion of the funds raised at this event comes from the live and silent auctions. The estimated total value of this year’s items is well over $200,000.”

Some of the highlights of this year’s auction include: a 5 Day 4 Night Vegas Getaway for 2, Nike Blazer Shoes signed and worn by professional golfer Michelle Wie, a three-night stay at the Four Seasons Ko‘olina.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.808luau.com

