BSA's Troop 10 celebrates 100 years in Hawaii

Established on March 7, 1917, Troop 10 is the longest continuously chartered Boy Scout troop in the State of Hawaii. Charles Crane was an Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 9. When Troop 9 became too large with more than 100 scouts, Mr. Crane secured use of an abandoned reservoir in Kaimuki and established Troop 10. The troop continues to meet at the abandoned reservoir.

During WWII, the scouts of Troop 10 built silhouette model airplanes of friendly and enemy planes that was used by the the soldiers to train. They also served as messenger boys for the military, probably near Kaimuki (Fort Ruger or Fort Derussy). They also collected scrap metals and rubber to recycle. Their dedication and commitment set the foundation for the troop’s success

Former members of Troop 10 include Chief Justices of the Hawaii Supreme Court - William Richardson (1966-1982), former Lieutenant Governor William Richardson, Former Mayor Charles Crane and former State Senator Bertran Kobayashi among others.

Scouting helps boys to develop character, skills, ethics, leadership and good citizenship that positively influence their lives. The scouts of Troop 10 have consistently contributed to the community through a variety of service projects, selling war bonds during WWII, decorating the graves at Punchbowl National Cemetery on Memorial Day, marching in the Kaimuki Christmas parade, volunteering at the Friends of the Library Book sale.

Scouts have planned and executed hundreds of ‘Eagle Projects’ to benefit a variety of institutions such as the Honolulu Zoo, the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology on Coconut Island, Waikiki Health Center’s Youth Outreach program, Hale O Honolulu Club, Catholic Charities, HUGS, and many others throughout the island.

Troop 10 will be having a Centennial Celebration on July 2, 2017 at the Manoa Grand Ballroom from 10 am – 1 PM. For more information, email troop10kaimukilions@gmail.com

