June 3 is the 6th annual North Shore Ocean Fest, the North Shore's main community event focused around ocean and marine life education.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Turtle Bay Resort, North Shore Ocean Fest will feature more than 40 educational booths with activities for families, guided hikes, water activities, live music, keiki hula performances, Honu by the Sea musical performance, food booths, arts and crafts vendors and silent auction.

