No tsunami threat to Hawaii following Indonesia earthquake

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a powerful earthquake in Indonesia Monday morning, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The 6.8 magnitude quake struck around 4:35 a.m. Hawaii time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Officials said it was a shallow quake that caused intense shaking in Indonesia's central Sulawesi province.

But there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

There have been at least two aftershocks, measuring in at 5.0 and 4.9, respectively, since the original quake.

