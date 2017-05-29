Firefighters recover body in North Kohala

Big Island fire crews recovered a male body floating in a pool at the bottom of a large waterfall, officials said.

The body was first found by kayakers on Sunday morning in an area south of Honopue Valley in North Kohala.

Officials were able to airlift the body out of the pool. They said the body was partially clothed and semi-decomposed.

Fire officials did not say how the victim may have died.

Police are investigating.

