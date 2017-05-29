Man arrested for DUI in Volcanoes park crash that killed passenger

A 43-year-old Pahoa man was arresed on charges of driving under the influence following a crash in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park that killed one of his passengers.

Authorities say two other people were injured in the single-vehicle crash, which happened around 8:55 p.m. Sunday on Highway 11, also known as Mamalahoa Highway, at the 33-mile marker.

Officials said a Toyota pickup truck was found off in an area off the roadway, laying on the vehicle's left side.

One person was pinned under the truck and was deceased by the time authorities arrived. Another person was found outside the vehicle, laying face down and not moving but complaining of pain in his legs.

A third occupant self-extricated and was able to walk away from the scene.

Hawaii County fire officials were not able to comment on the cause of the crash. The investigation, they say, has been turned over to police.

National Park Rangers are also investigating because the crash happened on property owned by the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

