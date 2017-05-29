Big Island crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One person was killed and two others were injured in a single vehicle crash in Volcano, Big Island fire officials said.

It happened around 8:55 p.m. Sunday on Highway 11, also known as Mamalahoa Highway, at mile marker 33.

Officials said a Toyota pickup was found off the road, laying on the driver's side.

One person was pinned under the truck and was deceased by the time authorities arrived.

Another person was found outside the vehicle, laying face down and not moving, and complaining of pain to his legs.

A third occupant self-extricated and was able to walk.

Hawaii county fire officials were not able to say the cause behind the crash.

The investigation has been turned over to police.

National Park Rangers are also investigating because the crash happened on property owned by the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

