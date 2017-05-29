Community donations save ukulele club trip

After a theft jeopardized their end of the school year trip, nearly two dozen Big Island students are now busy packing their bags. The young musicians are grateful for the outpouring of support that saved their visit to Oahu.

22 students in Waiakea Intermediate School's Ukulele Band will be flying in on Friday for performances next weekend.



"It's really important to go outside and be good community contributors and show their talents to the community. It's for them to get experience performing at different places," said band director George Camarillo Jr.



The trip almost didn't happen after a devastating theft last month. The former vice president of the band's booster club, JoAnn Maldonado, is accused of stealing from the group and staging a burglary at her home to cover up the crime. Camarillo said after checking the bank statements, he discovered the club was missing $27,000.

Maldonado is charged with theft and false reporting to law enforcement authorities. She is due back in court on June 30 after her attorney requested an examination by a panel of 3 doctors to determine if she is mentally fit to proceed.

Community members quickly pitched in, holding fundraisers and sending checks to the school. The band ended up collecting the $30,000 needed to cover the airfare, hotel and other expenses.



"We thank them for coming out, and the generous hearts enabling us to make this trip, and we are really happy that we are going to Oahu." said Camarillo.



The club will be performing on June 3 at Kahala Mall at 11 a.m. and also at Ala Moana Center Stage at 3 p.m.