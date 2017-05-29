Three historic doors at Iolani Palace vandalized

A man is in custody for allegedly vandalizing three historic doors at Iolani Palace and a glass door at the state Capitol building Sunday, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

The palace's original glass panes were damaged on the mauka side of the building, facing the state Capitol.

State deputy sheriffs located Michael Aquino, 57, between the palace and the state Capitol. He was arrested for criminal property damage.

He is also accused of breaking a glass door to the House Chambers in the state Capitol rotunda.

Kippen de Alba Chu, executive director of the Friends of Iolani Palace, said in a statement, "Iolani Palace was the unfortunate victim of severe vandalism. We appreciate the quick actions of our palace guards and law enforcement to catch the suspect. We are cooperating with state Sheriffs in their investigation."

He added, "While the original glass panes are irreparable, we will work to replicate and replace them to restore the Palace to its monarchy-era grandeur."

In February 2014, the glass on the front door on the other side of the palace was shattered during a break-in. Two people who were caught on surveillance cameras were later arrested. The woman who actually kicked the door, Drew Paahao, was sentenced to a year in jail.

It took one year for a custom made re-creation to be installed. The $11,500 price tag was paid for by a donation.

