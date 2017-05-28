Woman accused of stabbing husband wanted to protect her son

A Pearl City woman is behind bars accused of stabbing her husband multiple times in the back Saturday evening.

Police say a 47-year-old man was stabbed on the 24-hundred block of Ahaiki Street in Pacific Palisades around 5:30 p.m.

Neighbors say the suspect, 50-year-old Corinne Moreno, was just trying to protect her son who is from a previous relationship and was allegedly getting beaten up by her husband, his stepfather.

Jacob Chun lives up the road. He says his father alerted him to a fight at their neighbor's home.

"He called me down, so I went down to see what was going on and the closer I got, I see his whole back covered in blood, just dripping down to his legs. So I ran over there, just took my shirt off and applied pressure on the wounds. He had seven stab wounds to his back," said Chun.

Chun says he did everything he could to stop his friend, Robert Moreno, from bleeding out.

"I just kept telling him stay with me, hang on, don't die…everything will be alright. The ambulance is coming," Chun said.

Chun says he is still in shock over what he saw. For now, he is taking care of the couple's son who is only 12 years old and was at home when the incident occurred.

"Being a witness to domestic violence is probably the most traumatizing experience children can have...it creates a lifetime of challenges," said Nanci Kreidman, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO.

Police say Corrine Moreno was arrested for attempted murder without incident.

Public documents show no record of violence or previous arrests.

"I think it would be very important for the family's network and allies and people in their lives to reach out to the children and make sure they have what they need, this is going to be a long journey,” Kreidman said.

Police say the suspect has not been charged.

Chun says the victim is expected to survive.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.