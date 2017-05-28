Molokai library celebrates 80 years of service

The Molokai Public Library celebrated 80 years of service to the community at a ceremony held on the front lawn Saturday.

Nearly 150 people attended the event, which featured hula performers, Hawaiian music musicians and exhibits.

The library first opened on May 21, 1937, and over the years has grown to serve the community as a learning point for the Molokai community.

Located in central Kaunakakai, the library is the only public library on the island.

"My fondest memory of the library is being part of the community and the HSPLS (Hawaii State Pacific Library System) ohana, getting to know the library users, and being able to successfully assist them with their information and literacy needs," Branch Manager of 31 years Sri Tencate said.

Library officials hope the space will continue to foster life-long learning.

For more information on the Molokai Public Library, click here.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.