Memorial Day holiday brings parking restrictions, closures

More than 50,000 people will gather at Magic Island in a solemn lantern floating ceremony to honor lost loved ones.

What you need to know if you're attending the Lantern Floating ceremony

As the sun sets Monday, thousands will line the calm shores of Ala Moana Beach Park’s Magic Island and place illuminated lanterns on the water, watching them drift away into the horizon.

Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony to offer moment of reflection of lost loved ones

The Memorial Day weekend brings parking restrictions to Lanikai and other closures.

Parking will be prohibited in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the Memorial Day weekend.

Parking on all public roads, streets and shoulders in Lanikai won't be allowed during all three days.

Severe traffic congestion in Lanikai during holiday weekends has impeded first emergency responders, residents and visitors, and prompted the city to institute the parking restrictions.

Police will enforce the ban by ticketing and towing vehicles.

The city encourages those planning to visit Lanikai over the weekend to take TheBus (route 70: Lanikai Shuttle), walk, bike, or get dropped off.

TheBus will operate on its Sunday schedule.

All city and state offices will also be closed.

Thousands are also expected to attend the annual Lantern Floating Ceremony at Ala Moana, Magic Island beach park.

The parking lot at the beach will be closed, but free parking will be available at the Hawaii Convention Center.

For more details on the ceremony, click here.

