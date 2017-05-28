Visitors unharmed after rental car plunges 40 feet off a Maui cl - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Visitors unharmed after rental car plunges 40 feet off a Maui cliff

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
KAHAKULOA, MAUI (HAWAII NEWS NOW) -

Two Seattle visitors escaped unharmed after their rental car plunged 40 feet off a Wailuku cliff side Friday afternoon. 

A Maui Fire Department spokesperson says the car stopped on a narrow portion of Kahekili Highway just before 3 p.m. Friday when the driver reversed to make room for a school bus. While backing up, the car went over the side of the cliff, falling 40 feet below. 

MFD says the car came to rest on its side after a tree broke the fall and prevented it from falling an additional 20 feet into a ravine. 

The two occupants, a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old woman, were uninjured.

It took rescue crews about two hours to rescue the couple and bring them back up to the roadway.

