U.S. Pacific Command: N. Korea launches short range ballistic missile

A North Korean medium-range missile exploded seconds after it was launched on Sunday, U.S. officials said, a high-profile failure that came hours before the U.S. vice president arrived in South Korea, and as an American aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.

As tensions with US rise, North Korean missile test fails seconds after launch

Assuming it has the capability, a North Korea missile aimed at Hawaii would have to be stopped by interceptors fired from military bases in Alaska or California.

Kauai's PMRF could be Hawaii's one-shot defense during a missile attack

N. Korea launched a missile Saturday, similar to the one pictured. (Image: CNN)

Officials at the U.S. Pacific Command center detected what they believe is a North Korean Missile launch.

Just after noon, officials released this statement:

U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 10:40 a.m. Hawaii time May 28. The launch of a short range ballistic missile occurred near Wonsan Airfield.

The missile was tracked for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan.

We are working with our Interagency partners on a more detailed assessment. We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely.

U.S. Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) assessed that the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America.

This latest launch comes after several failed missile launch attempts over the last few weeks.

