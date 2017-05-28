Hokulea marks milestone by crossing equator on trip back to Hawaii

Nearly three years after departing Honolulu and beginning the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage, the voyaging canoe Hokulea and her sister ship, Hikianalia, have arrived in Tahiti for their final stop before returning home to Hawaii.

Hokulea, Hikianalia arrive in Tahiti for final stop before returning home

They're coming home. The crew of the Hokulea and Hikianalia are sailing across the Pacific en route to Hawaii Thursday.

By Victoria Cuba

HNN Summer Intern

The Hokulea marks another major milestone in the last leg of their Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage.

On their way home to Hawaii from Tahiti, the Hokulea crossed the equator sometime Friday.

“It's a pretty huge deal,” Pua Lincoln Maielua, Hokulea’s apprentice navigator said. “To be in this space, and be able to confirm where we are based on what we’re seeing in the sky...has been gratifying.”

To celebrate crossing the piko o wakea, or equatorial crossing point, crew members performed a special ceremony. Each member commemorated the moment by placing a pohaku, or stone, into the water. The stones are said to represent crew member's home families.

The crew has been at sea for 10 days since they left Tahiti in mid May.

Maielua said that despite the challenges of the voyage, the spirit aboard the canoe always remains the same.

“We, as an entire team and our entire crew, have steered a course that brought us here together,” she said.

The Hokulea is expected to return to Hawaii on June 17. A welcoming ceremony is planned for Magic Island.

The homecoming celebration will continue throughout the week with the Malama Honua Fair and Summit, held at the Hawaii Convention Center.

