Slack key musician Martin Pahinui dies at 65

There's a new statue in Waikiki honoring the life and music of Philip Kunia "Gabby" Pahinui.

There's a new statue in Waikiki honoring the life and music of Philip Kunia "Gabby" Pahinui.

Martin Pahinui, a son of famed musician Gabby Pahinui and a renowned slack key guitarist in his own right, died early Sunday morning after a long battle with cancer.

"This morning our Dad John Martin Pahinui went peacefully with Jesus @ about 2:30 am Hawaii time," Martin's son, also named Gabby, said in a Facebook post. Martin Pahinui was 65.

"My dad was a friendly, fun-loving guy," his son told Hawaii News Now. "He was a loving and kind man who was always available to help people."

Martin Pahinui played and recorded with several musicians, most frequently in a trio with Aaron Mahi and George Kuo in recent years. Pahinui also performed and recorded with his brothers, Bla and Cyril, and released solo recordings. He also played on his father's albums "Gabby" and "Rabbit Island Music Festival," as well as with the Peter Moon Band.

Martin Pahinui's death comes just two days after a statue of his father, Gabby Pahinui, was unveiled in Waikiki to honor the Pahinui legacy.

"Mahalo Nui for the many prayer circles, prayer warriors who fervently prayed for me and my ohana," his son Gabby said on Facebook. "He was such an Awesome husband, father, grand father, uncle and friend. As we go through this time of mourning we covet all your prayers and aloha. From our Pahinui Ohana, Mahalo Mahalo Mahalo."

Services are pending.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.