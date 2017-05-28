Crossfit 808 competing against the best in the west

For months they've dedicated countless hours in a gym in Kalihi, pushing through countless hours and sore muscles all to make it to the Crossfit regional games in California this weekend. Now Crossfit 808 is one of the rare gyms from across the country sending not one, but two teams to the Mainland to vie for a spot at a national competition later this year.

"It's a very big feat. There's very few gyms who are able to say they can do that," said Teresa Lutz of Crossfit 808. "It comes down to this weekend coming up. But, there's so much going on behind the scenes before that leading up to it. So, we're beyond excited about bringing the athletes that we are on the floor. But, very, very honored to have the rest of the team here as well."

To make the Crossfit 808 competition roster requires similar hours in the gym and passion for the sport as many professional athletes dedicate to their craft. However, these athletes also maintain full-time jobs, and still managed to spend between three and five hours a day preparing for the regional games.

"It's actually the part that I look forward to in my day," said Crossfit 808 competitor, Noe Mikami. "It can get tiring sometimes because I am waking up really early. I live pretty far so we start [work] at 6:30 a.m. end at 3:00 p.m. at Pearl Harbor. I'll head over here right afterwards and train until 7:00 p.m. Then, try to go to bed by 9:00 p.m. and try to do the whole thing over again. But, It's really rewarding at the end of the day."

The Crossfit Regional Games began on Friday and run through the weekend.