Rolovich, Patton team up to help Former Rainbow Warrior

Rainbow Warrior football head coach Nick Rolovich and former Hawaii defensive back are teaming up for a good cause. Patton will hold a speed clinic on Monday, May 29th at Radford High School, where Rolovich is scheduled to meet and talk with the athletes.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the camp will go to help cover the medical costs of Mataese Manuma. The one-year-old is the son of fellow former Rainbow Warrior, Matt Manuma, and is currently battling Leukemia.
The clinic is for children ages 5-12, registration requires a $20 donation for Mataese Manuma. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
