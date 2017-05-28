Former 'Bows reunite to help teammate's son battle leukemia

Live Aloha. Play Warrior. It's a mantra the current UH football team abides by - and one a group of former 'Bows exemplified today. Holding a clinic to help raise money for a former teammate who's one-year-old son is currently battling leukemia.

"We came together. All my former teammates, we came, we spread the word to put this production on to support Matt Manuma's son," said event organizer, Kenny Patton. "This is what we do when someone's down. We pick each other up."

When Patton heard his former teammate at UH, Matt Manuma's young son, Mataese, was diagnosed with leukemia he decided to rally his friends, and fellow former 'bows, as well as the current UH coaching staff, to hold a speed clinic this Memorial Day as a way to raise money to help out with Mataese's medical care.

Monday morning, that resulted in hundreds of kids filling the gym at Radford High School for a little lesson in quickness and to extend a helping hand to the Manuma family.

"First of all we look at it as a blessing. To have people like Kenny in our lives, to reach out to us and offer this support," said Matthew Manuma Sr., Mataese's grandfather. "It's like when you're behind in a sport, in a game. You have to rally behind each other. This is like almost a part of that. Some of their teammates are down, Matt is down in life. So they rallied around to support him."

For Hawaii head coach, Nick Rolovich, who was on hand for the event, the display of unity and support shown by former teammates and the community is what he believes the Rainbow Warrior brotherhood is all about.

"What today stands for - one of our former teammates who needs our help - and the amount of guys that have come out all for a good cause, and all getting better in the same.. I don't think Matt would want it any other way," said Rolovich.

According to Patton -- today's speed clinic raised more than $6,400. If you'd like to help the Manuma family you can donate to their go fund me page linked below.

https://www.gofundme.com/help-mataese-and-his-family

