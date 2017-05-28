King tide eats away beach at Ala Moana Regional Park

The "king tide" Saturday evening was a little lower from Friday's record peak. But it was still enough to spread water over areas that are usually dry.

The tides have already eaten away at parts of Ala Moana Regional Park. Some efforts had been made to hold the water back, including sandbags and wooden barricades.

But high surf guaranteed there would be times when the waves actually washed over the wall and onto the beach walk, which is usually dozens of feet from the water.

"It's a lot crazier than we thought, how they pushed back everything and the sand and it still washed up to shore," said Salt Lake resident Jun Cabison. "the water, the tide is going crazy and everything."

NOAA reported that a tide gauge in Honolulu Harbor recorded a preliminary high tide reading of just over 2.9 feet Saturday evening. Friday evening's high tide came in at a little over 3.1 feet.

The high water also brought waves close to the area where Monday's Lantern Floating Hawaii event is being set up. Water lapped at a VIP seating area and surrounded platforms for cameras.

Event organizers said they have consulted with a local oceanographer, and don't expect any impact from the king tides at the annual event.

If nothing else, the higher than usual tides meant more of the beach was submerged by incoming waves, meaning fewer spots for people who came to the beach for the holiday weekend. Many were still surprised by the tides.

"Not like this. Not this high, not the tide this high at least," said Dannah Amewoume, who had come with a group of friends for a beachside picnic. "Yeah, kinda crazy."

Researchers, however, say these scenes are likely to happen more often due to rising sea levels.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.