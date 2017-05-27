Revered Hawaiian musician set in bronze with new Waikiki statue

An annual music festival on Oahu's east side will honor the music and life of Hawaiian musician Gabby Pahinui.

There's a new statue in Waikiki honoring the life and music of Philip Kunia "Gabby" Pahinui.

The 7-foot tall bronze statue was unveiled at a private ceremony for 300 people Friday evening.

It took sculptor Kim Duffet nearly a year to complete the work of art that depicts Pahinui singing in the backyard of his Waimanalo home.

Pahinui is iconic in the Hawaiian music scene. His slack key, steel guitar and vocal songs garnered him a reputation as one of the great 20th century musicians of Hawaiian music.

"Gabby Pahinui was instrumental in inspiring generations of musicians to perpetuate Hawaiian music," Ernest Rady, chairman, chief executive officer and president of American Assets Trust, Inc. said. "Waikiki Beach Walk is honored to serve as the home for this remarkable statue that celebrates Gabby and his legacy as a Hawaiian music icon."

As a self-taught musician in early Hawaii, Pahinui worked to perpetuate Hawaiian music. His back yard jam-sessions, or Kanikapila, attracted hundreds of musicians and music lovers.

Today, the event is held annually to honor his legacy.

Pahinui's song Hi'ilawe is said to be the first recording of Hawaiian slack key guitar music.

"Gabby's music is synonymous with Hawaii," sculptor Kim Duffett said. "This statue captures Gabby in his element - playing music in his backyard surrounded by family and friends - and evokes his talent, humility and kindness that endeared him to generations."

The statue is located near the heart of the Waikiki Beach Walk.

