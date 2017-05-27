Big waves, bigger crowds make for dangerous combo in waters off Waikiki

Scientists are warning that rising sea levels and a big south swell could lead to coastal flooding later this week during unusually high tides.

Coastal communities are bracing Friday for what could be one of the highest tides of the year, as a "king tide" episode continues into its second day while surf also rises thanks to a south swell.

'King tide' water levels could soon be a new normal in Hawaii, scientists warn

There's never a shortage of people surfing the breaks off Kuhio Beach in Waikiki. But calling it crowded Saturday would have been an understatement.

"There's just too many people out here right now," surfer Bronson Afong said.

The first swell of the summer season provided surf stands with a boost in business. At Star Beach Boys rentals were up 25 percent.

"There's a lot of boards in the water and a lot of beginners out there so you got to be real cautious," said Tony Scarfone of Star Beach Boys.

Although the surf is lower than it was overnight, lifeguards estimated wave faces still averaged between four and six feet -- dangerous conditions for folks just learning.

"The surf comes up. They dust off their boards. They paddle out. They think oh it's only the south shore and they're not prepared. They're not physically prepared," said Lifeguard Capt. Paul Merino.

Lifeguards used jet skis to patrol the waves. Anyone having trouble was pulled onto the sled and given a lift back to shore. Most injuries were minor. There were several reports of bloody noses, a product of being in such close quarters.

"Everybody's just getting run over. There's loose boards flying all over the place," Afong said.

"A lot of us are taking the time out there to explain to them how to handle this type of wave. Because if they get buried the board will shoot up in the air behind them and land on top of them," surfer Mike Dale said.

Back on shore, lifeguards had an important request for parents.

"Our biggest problem, if you will, is unattended children. Our lifeguards are really trained at watching that but it takes them away from their job of watching the ocean," said Merino.

Lifeguards stress on days like today if you are going to the beach always choose one with a lifeguards.

