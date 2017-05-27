Maui police arrest man suspected of identity fraud, credit card theft

An Australian national living in Wailea was arrested for credit card theft and identity fraud charges earlier in the week.

Adam Nettlefold, 33, was arrested on May 22 after warrants were issued. Nettlefold is accused of using a false identity, stealing credit cards and second degree forgery.

Nettlefold used the aliases Christian Lawson and William Atlan during the crimes. Details of Nettlefold's crimes are unavailable.

Detectives with the Maui Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating Nettlefold in early May after receiving information of the financial and identity crimes.

Maui police and FBI agents continued to investigate following the arrest, and say more charges are likely to follow.

Nettlefold's bail is set at $250,000. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Detective Matthew Bigoss at (808) 244-6313 or email Matthew.Bigoss@mpd.net. Detective John Surina can also be reached at (808) 270-6515.

