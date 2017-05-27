3,000 lei still needed for Memorial Day ceremonies

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, a special collaborative Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The ceremony will include speeches, presentation of wreath, a cannon salute, a planned USAF/Hawaii Air National Guard flyover, playing of taps, and performances by the Royal Hawaiian Band. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017. The event is being sponsored by Governor D...

Joint 2017 Memorial Day ceremony planned for the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend Memorial Day ceremonies at the National Cemetery of the Pacific this weekend.

As the sun sets Monday, thousands will line the calm shores of Ala Moana Beach Park’s Magic Island and place illuminated lanterns on the water, watching them drift away into the horizon.

Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony to offer moment of reflection of lost loved ones

City officials are still seeking thousands of lei donations in time for Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday.

About 3,000 more lei are needed to help reach the city's goal of 38,000 lei for Memorial Day.

Thousands of veteran's graves at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl will be draped with the donated lei.

Dozens of volunteers met at Honolulu Hale Friday to sew plumeria lei, but still more are needed.

Donated flower or ti leaf lei are asked to be at least 20-24 inches in length. Lei can be dropped off at Punchbowl until 11 a.m. Sunday.

There is a collection site at the cemetery entrance.

