3,000 lei still needed for Memorial Day ceremonies

City officials are still seeking thousands of lei donations in time for Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday. 

About 3,000 more lei are needed to help reach the city's goal of 38,000 lei for Memorial Day. 

Thousands of veteran's graves at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl will be draped with the donated lei.   

Dozens of volunteers met at Honolulu Hale Friday to sew plumeria lei, but still more are needed.

Donated flower or ti leaf lei are asked to be at least 20-24 inches in length. Lei can be dropped off at Punchbowl until 11 a.m. Sunday. 

There is a collection site at the cemetery entrance.

