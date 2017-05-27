Driver flees scene of critical moped accident near Ala Moana

Honolulu Police are investigating an accident near Ala Moana shopping center that left a moped driver in serious condition overnight.

The accident happened just after midnight Saturday morning.

HPD says a 32-year-old Honolulu male was driving his moped on Kapiolani when the driver of a 2009 Volkswagen made a left turn on to Atkinson Drive, crossing the path of the moped driver.

The moped then slammed into the Volkswagen, and the driver was ejected, HPD said.

The 46-year-old Salt Lake man who was driving the Volkswagen fled the scene and was later arrested.

Police believe alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

It is unclear is the moped driver was wearing a helmet.

