PHOTOS: 'King tide' barrels into Oahu coastlines

See the effects of a "king tide" episode on coastal communities statewide.
Mobile users: If you don't see the photos, click here.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa announced on Friday he will be running for lieutenant governor in the November 2018 election.More >>
Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa announced on Friday he will be running for lieutenant governor in the November 2018 election.More >>