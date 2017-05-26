Man confessed to stabbing wife in Makiki apartment, court records show

Police records obtained by Hawaii News Now on Friday indicate a Makiki man told police investigators that he had stabbed his wife during an altercation on Tuesday night at their apartment on Young Street.

The suspect, 41-year-old Marcelo Carcamo-Lopez, made his first court appearance Friday, pleading not guilty to the murder of 42-year-old Miriam Carcamo.

According to a police declaration, Lopez made the confession to a police officer.

"My coworker … told me to get a divorce, but, oh man, why today, she punch my face, so I stab (sic) her," the document quotes Carcamo-Lopez as having said.

The victim's teenage son told authorities he was asleep in another room when his mother was stabbed to death.

According to the document, 16-year-old Mark Rizan awoke to a loud pounding noise coming from his mother's bedroom, followed by crying and a slapping noise.

Then, Rizan says, Carcamo-Lopez – his step-father – came out of bedroom carrying a silver-colored knife.

“I saw him grabbing my hands. I was like, ‘Oh what are you doing?’" said Rizan. "He was like, ‘Touch the knife, touch the knife.' I was like, ‘No, why would I touch the knife for? For what reason?’"

Rizan said Carcamo-Lopez walked back and forth between the kitchen and bedroom, appearing to wash his hands, before he left the apartment.

Police officials say Carcamo-Lopez fled the scene, but later came back and surrendered to police. He was arrested and later booked on second-degree murder charges in connection with the killing.

“She wasn't answering or responding, so I kept knocking hard as I can," Rizan said. "Then after, I just tackled my door so I can break it. All I see is her laying down on the floor with blood."

Rizan says he called 911, started CPR, and did everything he could to save her life. The woman died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

"I didn't hear her say help or anything. I could have helped her," he said.

Rizan says he'll never be able to forgive his stepfather for what he did. He and his mom, Rizan says, would fight often, but he never saw any signs of violence.

"I thought he was nice at first, I didn't know he would do this. I didn't see him put hands on my mom," the boy said. "This is my first time seeing him putting hands on my mom. It was unexpected.”

The victim’s family wants to send her body back to the Philippines to have a funeral for her.

"I just miss her so much. I miss her and I love her so much. And I'm so thankful that's she's been a big part of my life," said the victim’s niece Kenny Go.

The suspect remains in custody, pending an investigation.

To help the victim's family, click here.

