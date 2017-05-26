Makiki man suspected of murdering wife appears in court

The Honolulu man accused of stabbing his wife to death earlier this week made his initial appearance in court of Friday.

Police say Marcelo Carcamo Lopez, 41, stabbed his wife multiple times during an altercation at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night at an apartment on Young Street in the Makiki area. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Carcamo Lopez was arrested at the scene and later booked on second-degree murder charges in connection with the killing.

The suspect remains in custody, pending an investigation.

This story will be updated.

